Hot, humid, with possibility for strong afternoon and evening storms

Stormy Afternoon with heavy rainfall
By Brandon Spinner
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Summer is here and it feels like it!

It is a warm and muggy start to your first full day of summer. Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley. Humidity is very high this morning which will lead to a quick sweat with any strenuous activity. It is mostly clear to start the day today and we will see sunshine for the first half of our day. However, as we move into the afternoon, we will see clouds develop as showers and storms fire up ahead of a cold front. These storms have the potential to be strong, with gusty winds of 50+ mph, hail, and heavy rainfall. Flooding may be possible in areas that saw a lot of rain Saturday from Claudette. Winds today will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Overnight into Tuesday the cold front will move through, bringing in more showers and storms for the morning commute. This will also turn winds to the northwest driving in cooler air and lower humidity. Temperatures will respond to this by only climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for Tuesday afternoon. Humidity will be MUCH lower as well. Overnight into Wednesday we will see ever cooler temperatures with lows into the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures from there should stay mild for the middle of the week before warming back up towards the weekend with a bump up in humidity.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

