Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department needs your help locating a suspect related to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the Executive House Apartments. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the parking from an apparent gunshot wound, according to DPD. The victim was identified as Viet Truong, 44 of Huntsville.

DPD is looking for information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Mark Anthony Stephens Jr.

Stephens has an active capital murder warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting investigation at Executive House Apartments.

According to DPD, Stephens may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.

