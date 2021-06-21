Convicted HPD Officer appears in Federal Court on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officer William Darby is scheduled to be in a Federal Court on Monday.

On June 21, Darby will appear at a hearing to determine whether a civil lawsuit against Darby and the City of Huntsville will move forward.

This lawsuit was originally put on hold while the criminal lawsuit against Darby played out in court.

A jury convicted Darby of murder in the death of Jeffery Parker, who was suicidal when officer Darby arrived on the scene in April of 2018. Now Parker’s attorney wants this civil case to move forward.

Darby’s attorney says it should wait until Darby is sentenced on August 20, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.