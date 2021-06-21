Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County rescue crews recovered the body of a missing swimmer who never came up from the water over the weekend.

According to deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Craig Stinnett, 49, was found in the creek Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say Stinnett was tubing when he went underwater at Matheny’s Bridge in Macedonia and never came back up. DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton confirms his body was found near the North end of Matheny’s Creek.

Search crews were on the scene looking for the tuber since Sunday evening.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation
Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville

Latest News

Oakwood University opens new Community Health Action Center
Oakwood University opens new Community Health Action Center
Judge lifts case on Darby lawsuit
Judge lifts case on Darby lawsuit
New visitation changes at Huntsville Hospital
New visitation changes at Huntsville Hospital
Kerry Smith is accused of assaulting someone with a baseball bat
Kerry Smith is accused of assaulting someone with a baseball bat
Brandon Spinner joins Al Roker on for 'Rokerthon' World Record
Brandon Spinner joins Al Roker on for 'Rokerthon' World Record