Body of missing Jackson County swimmer found

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County rescue crews recovered the body of a missing swimmer who never came up from the water over the weekend.

According to deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Craig Stinnett, 49, was found in the creek Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say Stinnett was tubing when he went underwater at Matheny’s Bridge in Macedonia and never came back up. DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton confirms his body was found near the North end of Matheny’s Creek.

Search crews were on the scene looking for the tuber since Sunday evening.

