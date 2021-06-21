Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day sale starts Monday

Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.
Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon’s 48-hour “Prime Day” sale kicks off Monday.

For the next two days, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and more.

To join in, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. People who do not have one can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds it later in the summer.

Last year, it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was its best on record. The sales event has taken place since 2015.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle hanging up the mic
WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’

Latest News

Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Photos: Usain Bolt welcomes twin boys
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
American student killed in Russia
The investigation into Saturday's multi-car accident that left nine children and one adult dead...
9 children, 1 adult killed in multi-vehicle crash