Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation
Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville

Latest News

Rainsville man arrested on child pornography charges
Rainsville man arrested on child pornography charges
William Darby
Civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby will move froward
Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for server, LGBTQ kids
Meredith Steele started a TikTok challenge to raise money for the LGBTQ community.
Viral TikTok challenge raises money for LGBTQ kids