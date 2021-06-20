Deals
UPDATE: Wichita Mayor, WPD Chief-- Officer critical, but stable in hospital after Saturday night shooting in Southwest Wichita

A law enforcement officer has been shot in an incident late Saturday night. Early reports indicate the suspect who shot at officers may have also been injured in a later altercation with police.
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE-- Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says the officer injured in a shooting Saturday night is in critical, but stable condition. Mayor Whipple says he talked with Wichita Police Chief, Gordon Ramsay Sunday.

Wichita Police also says if you’d like to donate, The Honore Adversis Foundation will accept donations on behalf of the Wichita Police Department officer seriously injured in the line of duty last night.

Please visit www.honorduringadversity.org and utilize the the yellow in color “donate” button on the front page.

The Wichita Police Department will have a press conference at 2 P.M.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Wichita Police officer is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in S. Wichita late Saturday. It happened in the 500 block of W. Carlyle shortly after 10:00 p.m.

Wichita police tell us officers were called to check the welfare of someone at a home in that area. Two officers arrived at the scene and someone in the home started firing shots at them. One of the officers was struck multiple times and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay Tweeted Sunday morning that the officer remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say more officers showed up and more shots were fired. The suspect in the home was killed in the incident. Police say there were no other suspects involved in the case.

Investigators interviewed several eyewitnesses, including two women who were in the home at the time.

No one else was hurt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the case. It is standard procedure for an outside organization to investigate cases like this.

Police are expected to release more information during a press briefing Sunday afternoon. Watch for updates as we get them here on www.kwch.com and on Eyewitness News later today.

