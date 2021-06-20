Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa mayor signs executive order after flooding threatens water supply

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has signed an executive order to promote water conservation after torrential rains and flooding have impacted the cities ability to identify and correct a leak in one of the city’s major water lines.

According to Maddox, the morning after Tropical Depression Claudette blew through the city, Tuscaloosa water officials noticed depressurization and other signs indicating a leak in one of the city’s three major water lines.

The affected water lines are responsible for providing water to all of South Tuscaloosa, including Mercedes and the University of Alabama.

In an effort to maintain the city’s current water supply long enough to allow flood waters to recede, Maddox has signed an executive order requiring all customers south of the Black Warrior River to take steps to conserve water. The order includes all major water suppliers and prohibits citizens from using irrigation systems, washing cars (excluding commercial car washes), filling up pools, spas, outdoor tubs, fountains and lakes.

According to the following Facebook post by the mayor, the water tank supplying some areas has already become depleted:

“Residents of East Tuscaloosa (Holt, Cottondale and parts of Alberta), in the last couple of hours, the Crescent Ridge Road Tank has become depleted. The City is deploying assets into the area. Tuscaloosa County will be staging a water distribution center for the community.  More information forthcoming -”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle hanging up the mic
WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years
Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
10 killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast
Warm & muggy Sunday; tropical depression Claudette moves east

Latest News

Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Man killed in Decatur shooting on Sunday
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Memorial service for victim
Memorial service for victim
Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County