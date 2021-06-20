Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people were arrested.(Source: AIO Filmz via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) – One person is dead and five others were injured in a shooting in California.

Gunfire broke out Saturday near Lake Merritt, where police said about 1,000 people were gathered celebrating.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old man died from his injuries. The five other victims, a woman and four males, were treated for injuries.

Police said two men have been arrested and two firearms have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle hanging up the mic
WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years
TODAY Rokerthon Summer Weather Relay Monday
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
The significance of Juneteenth
The meaning behind the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
Warm & muggy Sunday; tropical depression Claudette moves east
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
Authorities say a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade in South...
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead