Memorial for Mueller Company shooting victim held on Saturday

By DeAndria Turner
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost a week since a deadly tragedy in Marshall County.

Two people were killed and two other people are still in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, a memorial service was held for one of the victims

Family and friends said David Lee Horton was known as a jokester.

He lit up every room he was in.

“I’ve seen people here from Mueller that I’ve never met and they are just broken,” said Horton’s wife, Taryn Horton.

Many friends, community members, and family members came together to celebrate his life.

“He was perfection on feet,” said Horton.

Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins were killed when Andreas “Andy” Horton opened fire in the  Mueller Factory in Albertville on Tuesday.

Horton’s best friend, Kyle Blanton, said he’ll be missed

“The worlds a little darker without him,” said Blanton.

although Horton isn’t here anymore Blanton said his infectious spirit will always live on.

“The whole thing, I can picture in my head him saying cheer up buttercup. You couldn’t have a bad day around him,” said Blanton.

But in his absence, it’s easier said than done.

“David was like a brother to me, he was my family and that extends to Taryn as well. She’s my family as well so if I can help her in any way, that’s what family does,” said Blanton.

You can support Michael Lee Dobbins family through this GoFundMe.

