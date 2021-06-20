Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the Executive House Apartments. When officers arrived they found the victim dead in the parking from an apparent gunshot wound, according to DPD.

Police tell WAFF they believe this is an isolated incident. This shooting is under investigation.

