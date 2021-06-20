Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire personnel with the Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a child that was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the child’s mother arrived at Decatur Fire Station 1 and informed fire personnel that the child had been struck at her home on 7th Avenue.

DPD said fire personnel performed lifesaving procedures on the child until first responders arrived. Authorities tell WAFF the child was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital where he later died. Decatur Traffic Homicide responded to the scene.

The identity of the child has not been released. This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle hanging up the mic
WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out
The significance of Juneteenth
The meaning behind the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth

Latest News

Tree falls on mobile home killing man and child
Man and child confirmed dead after storm in Tuscaloosa County
Goodbye Eric and Good Luck!
Goodbye and Good Luck Eric!
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast
Warm & muggy Sunday; tropical depression Claudette moves east
Warm & muggy Sunday; tropical depression Claudette moves east
Warm & muggy Sunday; tropical depression Claudette moves east