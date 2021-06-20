Report: 10 confirmed dead in Saturday’s I-65 wreck

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock has confirmed the number of people killed in Saturday’s wreck on Interstate 65 near Greenville, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reports that Garlock confirmed 10 people were killed, including nine children.

Garlock reportedly said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on the wet roads due to the weather.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Garlock for further comment.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

In the meantime, the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch shared a statement of bereavement Saturday night. This organization says its mission is to offer a home to “Alabama’s needy, neglected, or abused, school-age children” released a statement on social media late Saturday night saying “our ranch has suffered great loss,” confirming one of its vehicles was involved in a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the day.

Reeltown High School has since released a statement saying “Due to the tragic events involving the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, who are part of our Reeltown High School family, we are offering counseling and prayer support at 1:00 pm tomorrow (Sunday, June 20th) at the RHS cafetorium. Please keep Tallapoosa Girls Ranch and the Reeltown family in your prayers!

Prayers for our Girls Ranch Family, our Reeltown Community, and all the lives touched by the tragedy on I-65 today. pic.twitter.com/fVEb0vaoS3 — Reeltown Rebels Football (@ReelRebelsFB) June 20, 2021

“Heartbreaking. Heather and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones and a full recovery for those injured in the crash,” Rep. Barry Moore said in a tweet.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 137 past exit 130 in Greenville. The AP reports that two vehicles were involved.

I-65 was closed in both directions on Saturday after a multi-fatal, multi-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (Source: Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn))

As of Saturday morning, crews were still clearing the wreck, but at least one southbound and the northbound lanes of I-65 had reopened. The northbound side is reduced to one lane between the 137 and 138 mile markers.

SCENE PHOTOS OR VIDEOS

ALEA is asking for the public’s help gathering information and photos about Saturday’s crash. Anyone with photos or videos related to the crash is asked to submit those photos or videos to media.relations@alea.gov or share via social media @aleaprotects.

You can also submit photos to WSFA.com/submit.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.