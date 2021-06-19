Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Warm & muggy in the Valley; tropical storm Claudette makes landfall off LA coast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s cloudy and muggy out there, with temperatures in the lower 70s to start off. Highs will climb into the 80s by the afternoon.

WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS on 48 NOW
WATCH ON DEMAND NEWSCASTS on VUit

Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall as of 4 a.m., off the coast of Louisiana. The current path the NHC has Claudette on, keeps most of the heavy rain along the gulf coast and to the south of the Tennessee Valley.

Rain chances still linger for us Saturday, with showers and storms possible late this afternoon into the evening.

Rain will spill into your Sunday plans as well, but the good news is it’s looking to push east earlier on in the day. Showers will not be an all-day event Sunday, so dad’s out there should have a nicer evening.

The extended forecast still shows rain, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Stay weather aware throughout your weekend, but also have a wonderful holiday celebrating Dad.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville
News Anchor Elizabeth Gentle hanging up the mic
WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years
TODAY Rokerthon Summer Weather Relay Monday
WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’
The significance of Juneteenth
The meaning behind the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Rain ends tonight with isolated showers and storms for Father’s Day
Weekend Forecast
Saturday Starting Off Dry
Finally Friday Forecast
It's your finally Friday forecast
Finally Friday Forecast
Finally Friday Forecast