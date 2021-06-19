Warm & muggy in the Valley; tropical storm Claudette makes landfall off LA coast

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s cloudy and muggy out there, with temperatures in the lower 70s to start off. Highs will climb into the 80s by the afternoon.

Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall as of 4 a.m., off the coast of Louisiana. The current path the NHC has Claudette on, keeps most of the heavy rain along the gulf coast and to the south of the Tennessee Valley.

Rain chances still linger for us Saturday, with showers and storms possible late this afternoon into the evening.

Rain will spill into your Sunday plans as well, but the good news is it’s looking to push east earlier on in the day. Showers will not be an all-day event Sunday, so dad’s out there should have a nicer evening.

The extended forecast still shows rain, with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Stay weather aware throughout your weekend, but also have a wonderful holiday celebrating Dad.

