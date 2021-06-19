WAFF anchor Elizabeth Gentle says goodbye after 21 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Elizabeth Gentle has been with WAFF 48 News for 21 years, but now she’s setting down the mic to use her story-telling skills in the education world.

Elizabeth, or EG as we at WAFF call her, covered big, breaking stories in Alabama, Tennessee and all the places in between for the last two decades.

From the powerless to the powerful. From disasters to the dastardly. Elizabeth witnessed history and helped us bring it directly to you. She has given us and the north Alabama audience a front-row seat to Alabama Politics, crime scenes and courtrooms for some of the area’s most notorious murder cases.

Elizabeth covered man-made disasters and natural disasters. In fact, she practically pitched a tent on Chipmunk Way after the April 27th, 2011 tornadoes to bring the truth from those who lived through it, and remember those who didn’t.

When she wasn’t on the ground, she was in the air, describing details of events we thought were impossible. She was there when four teenage girls from Lee High School died after a school bus tumbled over an interstate wall.

Elizabeth cast a light on social movements such as the Summer 2020 protests in downtown Huntsville.

“I just got me a taste of pepper spray!,” she can be heard saying over one of her many Facebook lives.

Elizabeth has a tough exterior, but trust us when we say she has a big heart and highlighted many challenges of people here in the Tennessee Valley. When Susie Edwards, our former colleague, died of liver cancer, Elizabeth helped form a non-profit to help grant wishes to the terminally ill. Susie would be so proud of all the good that has come from that.

Elizabeth shed light on her hometown of Haleyville and the community hospital it almost lost, the same hospital that survived and helped to save her father during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elizabeth has reported for, produced, or anchored every newscast on WAFF at one time or another.

There perhaps is one story that she wishes she wasn’t known for, but it made her and Antoine Dodson internet sensations. You know the one, “He’s climbing in your windows, he’s snatching your people up!”

Elizabeth Gentle brought characters and character to her job every day. She’s a solid, serious journalist that you definitely want on your side.

Elizabeth’s last broadcast will be Sunday, June 20th at 10 p.m.

