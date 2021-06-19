WAFF 48 meteorologist Brandon Spinner to join Today Show’s Al Roker for ‘Rokerthon’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Come rain or shine, Monday is going to be an exciting day as Today Show’s Al Roker attempts to break another Guinness World Record. Even more exciting news, WAFF 48′s meteorologist Brandon Spinner will be joining him!

On Monday, June 21, Brandon Spinner will join Al Roker as he attempts to break a record for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report. The event is called ‘Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever.’

WAFF 48, along with more than 50 NBC affiliate stations from across the country will join Roker for the ultimate live national weather report. Brandon will go live from Huntsville’s iconic U.S. Space & Rocket Center as many of the meteorologists are reporting from popular spots in their area.

So how exactly is all of this going to work? We’re so glad you asked.

Everyone involved will attempt a new Guinness World Record title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live. Each forecaster will be required to describe the current conditions of their location, as well as the outlook for the upcoming 24 hours, with no breaks between contestants.

‘Rokerthon’ will air live on Monday’s episode of Today, as well as on the morning show’s streaming channel, ‘TODAY All Day,’ which is linked here.

Roker will be hosting the event from New York as meteorologists from around the country join in.

The first ‘Rokerthon’ took place back in 2014 when Roker broke the Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for 34 hours. The event on Monday will mark Roker’s fifth time attempting to set a record.

