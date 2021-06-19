Saturday Starting Off Dry

Cloudy and Muggy this morning. Temperatures are in the lower 70s to start off, but highs will climb into the 80s for the afternoon.

As of 4am Claudette has made landfall off the coast of Louisiana as a tropical storm. The current path the NHC has Claudette on, keeps most of the heavy rain along the gulf coast and to the south of the Tennessee Valley.

Rain chances still linger for us today though, with showers and storms possible late this afternoon into the evening tonight.

Rain will spill into your Sunday plans as well, but the good news is it’s looking to push east earlier on in the day. Showers will not be an all-day event for your Sunday plans… So Dad’s out there should have a nicer evening.

The extended forecast still shows rain for next week with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

