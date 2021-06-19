Rain ends tonight with isolated showers and storms for Father’s Day

Tropical Depression Claudette continues to bring light to moderate rain showers across the Tennessee Valley, the majority of rain should taper off overnight.

Skies will stay overcast tonight with isolated showers possible, lows will be muggy in the upper 60s. Father’s Day Sunday will start of with isolated showers and cloudy skies before we see some gradual clearing into the afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

We are tracking a cold front moving through on Monday, a line of thunderstorms will likely sweep through with the threat of isolated strong to severe storms producing gusty winds. Showers will be possible on Tuesday, especially during the morning hours.

The pattern will quiet down for Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine expected and temps in the low to middle 80s.

