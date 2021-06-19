Deals
Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville

By Kellie Miller
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Huntsville around 1 a.m. Saturday.

It happened near University Drive and Old Monrovia.

According to Lt. Anderson with HPD, the victim was crossing the road when hit by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene before first responders arrived.

The identity of the victim has not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

