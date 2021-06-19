Deals
Albertville Pastor and friend of Mueller shooting victim helps organize memorial service

David Lee Horton
David Lee Horton(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been four days since a devastating shooting at the Mueller Plant in Albertville.

Andreas Andy Horton, the gunman, shot and killed two people and left two others injured. He later took his own life.

RELATED: Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Now, a memorial service has been planned to honor one of the victims, David Lee Horton.

“David was just a great guy, great friend,” he said.

When Pastor Jon Henderson heard the news that David Lee Horton was one of the victims in the Mueller shooting on Tuesday, he said he was in shock.

He said he and David were close friends and his wife and family attended services together at Compassion City Church.

“I had trouble believing it. It’s one of those things that are surreal and that doesn’t happen in our community. Then you find out and start doing an inventory of all of your friends that work there and David is one of them and that’s when I texted David’s wife and said please tell that David’s okay,” he said.

Since the tragedy, Pastor Henderson has been by David’s family side helping them cope with the loss.

He has organized a memorial service to be held at the Albertville Fine Arts Center on Saturday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“She said she wanted David to be remembered and take what is a terrible tragedy and make the best of it, to truly celebrate his life and that’s what the church does, not just our church the church. We run behind these kinds of things, we run towards the broken,” he said.

Most importantly, Henderson said he would like the community to rally together and pray for all of the families involved

“Because as the weeks go on in my experience once the shock of it dies down and the stories are gone these families are left alone and these families are going to need the community more than ever in the next coming weeks, months, and years,” he said.

Henderson said Mueller is paying for all of the expenses for the memorial service.

A gofundme has also been set up to help all of the families impacted by this tragedy.

