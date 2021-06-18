Retired Oakwood professor’s secret to 105 years of life: Stay happy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some folks in north Alabama had a special celebration for a very special man.

Family and friends celebrated retired Oakwood University Professor, Dr. Ernest Eugene Rogers’ 105th birthday with a drive-by celebration on June 17.

If you did the math right, you would know Dr. Rogers was born in 1916 and according to his family, he hasn’t stopped since then.

During his long life, Dr. Rogers has worn many hats, including being the first professor of Biblical Languages at Oakwood College, before it turned into a university. His full-time service spanned more than 60 years as a professor and a pastor.

But, the question we’re all thinking is, what’s his secret?

“Be sure you get your proper rest, eat good nutritious food and stay happy. Keep a smile on your face. As long as you are happy it will manifest itself on your face and it will jump out,” said Rogers.

Stay happy — that’s advice we can all take.

From all of us here at WAFF, we want to wish Dr. Rogers a very happy birthday!

