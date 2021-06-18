Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Retired Oakwood professor’s secret to 105 years of life: Stay happy

By Anna Mahan
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some folks in north Alabama had a special celebration for a very special man.

Family and friends celebrated retired Oakwood University Professor, Dr. Ernest Eugene Rogers’ 105th birthday with a drive-by celebration on June 17.

If you did the math right, you would know Dr. Rogers was born in 1916 and according to his family, he hasn’t stopped since then.

During his long life, Dr. Rogers has worn many hats, including being the first professor of Biblical Languages at Oakwood College, before it turned into a university. His full-time service spanned more than 60 years as a professor and a pastor.

But, the question we’re all thinking is, what’s his secret?

“Be sure you get your proper rest, eat good nutritious food and stay happy. Keep a smile on your face. As long as you are happy it will manifest itself on your face and it will jump out,” said Rogers.

Stay happy — that’s advice we can all take.

From all of us here at WAFF, we want to wish Dr. Rogers a very happy birthday!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
His mother says Daisy Lee was a daddy's girl.
Mueller Company shooting victim leaves behind two-year-old daughter, wife
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
Crews responded to an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur

Latest News

Potential severe weather this weekend as tropical storm moves in
Potential severe weather this weekend as tropical storm moves in
Acting Secretary of the Air Force defends decision to move Space Command after opposition
Revving it up for cancer patients
Revving it up for cancer patients
Local activist discusses the importance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday
Local activist discusses the importance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday