Racecar driver chooses Oakwood University as first HBCU to support

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rhys Myers is racing at the Pittsburgh International Raceway this weekend. If he wins, he has the opportunity to donate a major gift to an HBCU.

Myers HBCU of choice? Oakwood University in Huntsville.

Myers has had a passion for racing as far back as he can remember. He says his first experience driving competitively was in the all-American Soap Box Derby as a kid.

Myers is racing Sunday, June 20. A donor is making a major gift to the University if Myers wins. Myers says he is extremely honored to have Oakwood University riding with him on his F1000 car this weekend.

“As a huge advocate of higher learning, I am sincerely humbled and excited to represent Oakwood University in my 2021 racing season and hope to inspire those future leaders to follow their dreams and aspirations -- whatever they may be!,” said Myers.

