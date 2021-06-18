Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Racecar driver chooses Oakwood University as first HBCU to support

Racecar driver chooses Oakwood as HBCU to support
Racecar driver chooses Oakwood as HBCU to support(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rhys Myers is racing at the Pittsburgh International Raceway this weekend. If he wins, he has the opportunity to donate a major gift to an HBCU.

Myers HBCU of choice? Oakwood University in Huntsville.

Myers has had a passion for racing as far back as he can remember. He says his first experience driving competitively was in the all-American Soap Box Derby as a kid.

Myers is racing Sunday, June 20. A donor is making a major gift to the University if Myers wins. Myers says he is extremely honored to have Oakwood University riding with him on his F1000 car this weekend.

“As a huge advocate of higher learning, I am sincerely humbled and excited to represent Oakwood University in my 2021 racing season and hope to inspire those future leaders to follow their dreams and aspirations -- whatever they may be!,” said Myers.

From us all of us here at WAFF 48, good luck Rhys!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of shooting investigation in Gurley
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Gurley
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill
David Lee Horton and wife Taryn Horton.
Wife of Mueller Water Products shooting victim speaks out
Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
Such-n-Such employee Addy Miller surprised when she was gifted with a car
A Such-n-Such Surprise: Restaurant employee surprised with car from owners, staff

Latest News

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
Construction summer camp for young women
Girls Inc. partners with NAHA to offer free summer construction camp for teenage girls
Christopher Henderson trial update - Friday, June 18
Henderson trial: No jury selection on Friday; process resumes on Monday