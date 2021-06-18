Mueller Water Products donating over $100,000 to victims, families involved in Albertville shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After two people were killed and two were injured in a tragic workplace shooting in Albertville, officials with Mueller Water Products announced they would be covering the cost of the funerals.

On June 15, an employee at Mueller opened fire during an overnight shift, killing David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins. Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd were injured in the shooting and are both receiving treatment for their injuries. It was confirmed the gunman later shot himself and died.

Yolanda Kokayi, a spokesperson for Mueller Water Products, also said Mueller is providing resources to the families of Byrd and Sampson.

Additionally, Mueller has set up a gofundme for the families. All of the money donated will be given to the victims and the families of the victims.

Read the full statement from Mueller Water Products below:

“Our hearts continue to be with the victims, their families and all those affected by the horrific tragedy that occurred at our Albertville facility. We have spoken with the families of the victims to offer our condolences and support, including covering the cost of funerals. We are also providing resources to the families of Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson to support them in the near-and-long term, allowing them to focus on their loved ones as they recover.

Our Albertville facility will remain closed until Monday, June 21, 2021, and all employees will receive their regular compensation. We have also provided EAP counselors this week for our team and will have counselors on-site upon their return to the facility. Management and members of the executive leadership team will also be at the facility to visit with employees and offer additional support.

Today we launched the Albertville Survivors’ Fund in partnership with the National Compassion Fund. Donations to this fund will provide direct financial support to the families of David Horton and Lee Dobbins, as well as Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson who were severely injured in this tragedy. One hundred percent of the contributions will go to the victims and the families of the victims. Mueller Water Products will cover all administrative fees of the fund and donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors-fund.

Our focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues.”

