Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gurley Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Scratchard with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Gurley police officers were notified that a man was walking along Gate Street who had a warrant out for his arrest. When officers attempted to arrest him, they say he was compliant at first and then pulled out a gun and began firing shots.

That’s when an officer shot back, hitting the suspect.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms the man was transported to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are now handling the investigation.

“We are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving a Gurley Police officer and a male subject,” Patterson said. “The male subject has been transported to Huntsville Hospital. Our CID is on scene handling the investigation at this time. The Gurley Police Chief may have additional.”

This is a developing story, WAFF will keep you updated as we learn more.

