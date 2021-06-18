Man charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews worked the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gurley Thursday night.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirm Christopher Matthews, 33 of Gurley, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, resisting arrest and attempting to flee and elude following an officer-involved shooting.

According to Sgt. Scratchard with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Gurley police officers were notified a man was walking along Gate Street who had a warrant out for his arrest. When officers attempted to arrest him, they say he was compliant at first but then ran. Deputies say that’s when Matthew pulled out a gun and began firing shots.

A Gurley police officer returned fire, hitting Matthews twice. Additionally, MCSO says the suspect’s gunshot missed police.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are now handling the investigation.

“We are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving a Gurley Police officer and a male subject,” Patterson said. “The male subject has been transported to Huntsville Hospital. Our CID is on the scene handling the investigation at this time. The Gurley Police Chief may have additional.”

This is a developing story. WAFF will keep you updated as we learn more.

