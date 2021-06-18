Homeowners, dog safe after house catches fire in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue put out a fire on Marsh Avenue in north Huntsville Thursday night.

Officials with the department say the fire happened around 8:30 when neighbors notified the homeowners that a fire was coming from the attic.

Two people inside the home and their dog made it out safely. Most of the damage is in the attic of the home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

