Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Hartselle police charge two men with burglary, looking for third suspect

Rodrico Files (L) and Marion Johnson (R)
Rodrico Files (L) and Marion Johnson (R)(HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are now in jail on burglary charges while a third suspect is still on the loose, according to Hartselle police.

Officers with the Hartselle Police Department responded to a burglary at Gilchrist Pharmacy around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A few hours later, Trinity police responded to a different pharmacy that was burglarized when they noticed a vehicle leaving.

The investigation led Trinity police to Marion Johnson, 33, and Rodrico Files, 32. Officers arrested the two men on charges of burglary, reckless endangerment and theft.

Police say there is a third suspect who they are still looking for.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
His mother says Daisy Lee was a daddy's girl.
Mueller Company shooting victim leaves behind two-year-old daughter, wife
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
Crews responded to an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur

Latest News

A new sentence and trial was requested for Evan Miller's Lawrence County murder case
New sentence, trial requested in brutal Lawrence Co. murder case
Aaron Brown will now undergo a mental health evaluation
Decatur stabbing suspect to undergo mental evaluation
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Michael Lee Dobbins (L) and David Lee Horton (R)
Families of two Mueller shooting victims make funeral arrangements
Rippleworx is helping law enforcement take steps to improve performance
Huntsville Police Department moving forward with partnership to improve performance