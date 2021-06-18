Finally Friday Forecast

Highs reaching the lower 90s for a good chunk of the Valley late this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine means plenty of heat, so stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors today.

The evening tonight will stay warm with the 70s moving in. We will see the 80s return for next week with a cool streak in temperatures.

Steering clear of rain until your weekend, where we could see showers and storms move across the state. Influenced by tropical moisture, our saving grace for your Father’s Day forecast will be the track of potential tropical cyclone three. As of today, your Sunday is not looking like a wash.

With on and off showers the next several days, portions of the Valley could still see localized flooding and totals creeping into the 2″ plus range.

Stray weather aware as we go into the weekend, but also have a wonderful holiday celebrating Dad.

