Dry, sunny, & hot today ahead of weekend storms moving in from the tropics!

Tropics picking up
Tropics picking up(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Updated: 1 hours ago
Happy Friday! If you have any outdoor work to get done you may want to try and finish that today!

Another beautiful sunny day is in store across the Tennessee Valley today with more heat as well. Humidity will stay sticky for the majority of us today as well. High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 90s for most neighborhoods under sunny skies. Wind today will be from the south, which will bring in more humidity as the day goes on. This will really pick up for the weekend.

Our eyes will be on the tropics and the Gulf of Mexico as we move through the weekend with the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone 3. This will bring the potential for some storms each day this weekend. The timing and the placement of these storms is still in question as the track of the low-pressure system will greatly determine where the worst of the rain will fall. Right now, it looks as though the low should be to our south and east, which would limit the amount of rain here, but a shift to the west slightly changes things. Storms may be strong on Sunday if the center of the system stays to our west. This would lead to areas of heavier rainfall as well. Stay tuned for more updates as we move through the weekend!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Potential severe weather this weekend as tropical storm moves in
Thursday's Forecast
Heat Moves Back In