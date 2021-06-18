Celebrate Juneteenth at these events around north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year on June 19, people remember the day when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.
Now, community members in north Alabama are finding ways to celebrate and honor the day that was just signed into a federal holiday.
So, if you’re looking for something to do on this special day, WAFF has compiled a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening around the Tennessee Valley.
ATHENS
Juneteenth Festival - Downtown Athens Courthouse Square S. Marion Street
Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Includes free admission, food, vendors, live bands and more
Juneteenth Celebration by the Limestone NAACP - Lincoln Bridgeforth Park 815 Westview Ave.
Saturday, June 19, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m.
Includes voter registration, free COVID-19 testing, face masks required
DECATUR
Larinda presents: Freedom, the Album - Sykes Place On Bank 726 Bank Street Northeast
Friday, June 18, 2021, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25, includes dinner, drinks, live music, spoken word and more
FLORENCE
Juneteenth: Freedom Day Block Party - Lauderdale County Courthouse 200 S Court St
Friday, June 18, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Includes food, live music from KUSH and DJ Nate Slaughter and guest speakers
HUNTSVILLE
FUS-21 Juneteenth Event - The National Speleological Society Center 6001 Pulaski Pike
Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Free event includes food vendors, petting zoo, horseback riding, door prizes, inflatables, music, voter registration and more
Greater Huntsville Juneteenth Freedom Festival - Lakeside United Methodist Church at 3738 Meridian St N, Huntsville
Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free event includes live entertainment, food, vendors, student poster and essay contest, voter registration, health fair, college representatives, car and motorcycle show and more
Huntsville’s Black Market: A Juneteenth Celebration 2 - VBC East Hall 700 Monroe Street SW
Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Free event includes food, music, vendors, door prizes, entertainment and more
Juneteenth Celebration at The Camp - The Camp 5909 University Drive at MidCity District
Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Free event includes local musicians, artists, DJ Cee-o & Lloyd G
Juneteenth Community Drive-Thru Cookout - 2012 Virginia Blvd
Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stay in your car and place your order at the drive-thru cookout
SoulFest Alabama Juneteenth Celebration - Campus 805 2620 Clinton Ave W
Saturday, June 19, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25, include live music, food trucks, vendors and more
