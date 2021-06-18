Celebrate Juneteenth at these events around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year on June 19, people remember the day when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.

Now, community members in north Alabama are finding ways to celebrate and honor the day that was just signed into a federal holiday.

So, if you’re looking for something to do on this special day, WAFF has compiled a list of Juneteenth celebrations happening around the Tennessee Valley.

ATHENS

Juneteenth Festival - Downtown Athens Courthouse Square S. Marion Street

Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Includes free admission, food, vendors, live bands and more

Juneteenth Celebration by the Limestone NAACP - Lincoln Bridgeforth Park 815 Westview Ave.

Saturday, June 19, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m.

Includes voter registration, free COVID-19 testing, face masks required

DECATUR

Larinda presents: Freedom, the Album - Sykes Place On Bank 726 Bank Street Northeast

Friday, June 18, 2021, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25, includes dinner, drinks, live music, spoken word and more

FLORENCE

Juneteenth: Freedom Day Block Party - Lauderdale County Courthouse 200 S Court St

Friday, June 18, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Includes food, live music from KUSH and DJ Nate Slaughter and guest speakers

HUNTSVILLE

FUS-21 Juneteenth Event - The National Speleological Society Center 6001 Pulaski Pike

Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free event includes food vendors, petting zoo, horseback riding, door prizes, inflatables, music, voter registration and more

Greater Huntsville Juneteenth Freedom Festival - Lakeside United Methodist Church at 3738 Meridian St N, Huntsville

Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free event includes live entertainment, food, vendors, student poster and essay contest, voter registration, health fair, college representatives, car and motorcycle show and more

Huntsville’s Black Market: A Juneteenth Celebration 2 - VBC East Hall 700 Monroe Street SW

Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free event includes food, music, vendors, door prizes, entertainment and more

Juneteenth Celebration at The Camp - The Camp 5909 University Drive at MidCity District

Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free event includes local musicians, artists, DJ Cee-o & Lloyd G

Juneteenth Community Drive-Thru Cookout - 2012 Virginia Blvd

Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay in your car and place your order at the drive-thru cookout

SoulFest Alabama Juneteenth Celebration - Campus 805 2620 Clinton Ave W

Saturday, June 19, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25, include live music, food trucks, vendors and more

