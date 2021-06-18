Buffalo Rock Bottling Co. job fair this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Buffalo Rock Bottling Company is hosting a job fair this weekend!

Buffalo Rock is looking to fill several positions, full-time and part-time.

The job fair is Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. until noon. It will be held at the company’s office on Old Madison Pike in Huntsville. The job fair will prescreen, have computers available to fill out applications and interview the individuals all in one stop.

Buffalo Rock is the largest single-family-owned Pepsi bottler in the United States.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.