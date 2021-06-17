Wife of Mueller Water Products shooting victim speaks out

ALBERTVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 has been working on your side to find out more information about the victims involved in the deadly shooting at the Mueller Factory in Albertville on Tuesday.

David Lee Horton and Michael Lee Dobbins were killed when Andreas “Andy” Horton opened fire in the facility. Andreas Horton has no relation to David Lee Horton.

WAFF 48′s Stefante Randall spoke exclusively on camera with Taryn Horton, the wife of David Lee Horton.

Taryn Horton said the last 40 hours have been hard on her family as they deal with the loss of her husband.

She said she has no idea why Andreas would have wanted to kill her husband.

“David’s never said anything to me about having a problem with anybody up there, nobody. David got along with everybody and everybody adored David and I know it sounds like everything everybody says but David was a genuinely nice guy,” she said.

David worked at the Mueller plant for five years. He was there working when he was fatally shot and killed by Andreas before the gunman took his own life.

Two hours before the shooting, Taryn said she spoke to David.

“He seemed fine, he said that another guy was painting with him he said that he was a young dude and he was 22,” said Horton. Now I met the guy that did the shooting on facetime before and because there weren’t a lot of black guys there and he was sitting in the break room sometime last week and he turned his camera around and said this is the Horton I’m not related to,” she said.

Taryn Horton said she and David were married for 13 years and he leaves two biological children and stepchildren behind.

“He had hugs that could heal your soul and he would do anything for anybody. I know a lot of people say that, but he really would. If one of the boys would come in his room and say, ay man, I like those shoes he would give them to them,” she said

Taryn said as she works to process this tragedy, she is praying for all of the other families involved.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.