Sunny and hot for Thursday with lower humidity continuing

Happy Thursday! Another comfortable morning but you better enjoy it!

We are waking up to another comfortable mid-June morning across the Valley today. Temperatures are into the low to mid 60s for much of the Valley, with a few isolated spots into the upper 50s! Skies are staying clear out there this morning and we will stay sunny all day today! Humidity will be slightly higher than Wednesday, but overall, it shouldn’t be much of an issue. Temperatures this afternoon will be into the mid to uppers 80s with a light north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Enjoy the beautiful weather today because the heat and humidity come running back for Friday and into the weekend. Friday will stay sunny, but the humidity creeps back in with highs back near 90-degrees. It will get even more sticky as we push into the weekend with moisture pushing in rom the tropics. That will bring in a chance at storms as we move into the afternoon on Saturday. We will have to monitor the Gulf closely over the next few days or the development of a tropical system which is likely to be a depression by late this evening or early Friday. From there the direction of the path will determine the impacts here, but it looks like we will see some sort of rain and storms by Sunday, and possibly Monday. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

