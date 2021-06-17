Deals
A Such-n-Such Surprise: Restaurant employee surprised with car from owners, staff

By Anna Mahan
Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Finding a good employee you can truly count on isn’t always easy these days.

Well, Such-n-Such in Decatur has several good employees, but one in particular got a special surprise when her boss and fellow employees surprised her with a car!

Such-n-Such owners, Jason and Christy Such have had their burger and taco restaurant for 5 years now. And for the past 6 months, owners say 19-year-old Addy Miller has been a stellar employee.

But, she has had some challenges in life including not having a car to drive to work. Yet, she’s never been late to a shift.

Owners wanted to do something special for her so they rallied their employees, and even looped in TPS Auto Repair to pull this big surprise off.

“She needed a blessing. She needed that extra 19-year-old confidence in life to better her future,” said Jason Such. “This is all about God and what God would do for an individual.”

The Such-n-Such owners are also covering her insurance for a year and threw in a gas card.

Such-n-Such sounds like a pretty great place to work.

By the way, the restaurant is holding a hiring event Thursday at their location on Highway 31 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Come prepared with a resume, because you could even be hired on the spot.

