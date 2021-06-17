Deals
Owens Cross Roads students educated on safe pet interaction

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Owens Cross Roads, Ala. (WAFF) - Owens Cross Roads students received some real world education on Wednesday morning.

Students were taught about how to interact with pets safely.

Workers from local non-profit animal shelters brought animals to Owens Cross Roads School for students to practice with.

Erin Fledderman with “A New Leash on Life,” taught students to use “gentle touches and quiet voices” when interacting with their own, or other family’s pets.

Students were also taught about animal shelters and adoptions.

