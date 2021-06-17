Deals
Madison native Zach Harting headed to the Olympics

Madison, Alabama native Zach Harting
Madison, Alabama native Zach Harting
By Carl Prather
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama is home to yet another Olympic athlete. Madison, Alabama native Zach Harting finished first in the 200-meter Butterfly Final at the U.S Olympic Swim Trials Wednesday.

Harting, a Bob Jones High School alum finished with a time of 1:55.06 to make Team USA for the 2021 Tokyo Summer games.

Harting ranked 10th in the World, swam collegiately at the University of Louisville. Harting will also have the chance to reach the Olympics in the 100 Butterfly, and the 200 Individual Medley.

Westminster’s Rebekah Hamilton will also compete in the Olympic Swim Trials in the 100 Freestyle on Thursday, June 17th, and the 50 Freestyle Saturday, June 19th.

