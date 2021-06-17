Jury selection continues in Christopher Henderson trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Let the questioning of potential jurors begin.

The process of forming a jury for the Christopher Henderson trial started back on Monday.

Henderson’s attorney Bruce Gardner said the first of four possible juror groups will be directly questioned on Thursday. The goal, he said, is to narrow down the jury pool until they have the official jury.

Christopher Henderson is accused of murdering his pregnant wife Kristen Henderson, Kristen’s son, her mother, and her nephew. Authorities allege he did this with the help of his other wife Rhonda Carlson.

Both prosecution and defense said this case is a long time coming. Gardner said the case was supposed to be tried last June, but COVID-19 set it back.

Tim Gann, the Chief Trial Attorney for the District Attorney’s office, said they feel the death penalty is fair in this case.

“This is one of those cases where we are seeking the death penalty. We don’t seek the death penalty in all capital murder cases,” Gann said.

Both attorneys detailed what their sides are looking for in a juror.

“It’s somebody that can be fair, that doesn’t have predisposed ideas or biases,” Gann said. “That can listen to the evidence and follow the law. That’s really the process we are going through right now with jury selection, we are looking for someone that can be fair.”

“We need people with an open mind. With a respect for the process and the constitution of the United States and of Alabama,” Gardner said. “That this man regardless of the accusation deserves a fair trial.”

Both sides said they feel it may be easier to get a fair jury pool with the alleged crime happening years ago.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.