Investigation continues as a pump station is leaking sewage into a Lauderdale County creek

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A broken pump station is leaking sewage into a Lauderdale County Creek.

Investigators with the Alabama Department of Environmental management investigated complaints that the water is covered in a thick, green sludge.

ADEM investigators say management at the nearby trailer park is responsible for fixing the lift stations that caused the spill in this creek.

People who live here say they would love to see a more permanent fix.

“I’d like to see them clean the lift pumps and everything up,” said nearby resident, Joe Carter.

Crews are making repairs to malfunctioning lift stations that serve a mobile home trailer park near Shoal Creek.

Investigators with the Alabama Department of Environmental management discovered that a sewage pipe at the pumping station was pouring a “discharge” onto the ground and not the tanks.

Inspectors collected samples and they say the trailer park operators are responsible for repairs.

Residents say they just want clean water.

“You can see that nobody is at the boat dock,” said Carter.

Carter said this isn’t the first time there has been an issue like this.

“I’m going to tell you this ain’t going to happen. It’s going to get a lot of hoopla here. They are going to go put new pumps in. It’s going to go away. Next year, it’s going to be coming right back down when one of them tears up.” said Carter.

People are advised to stay out of the water until the issue is resolved.

WAFF asked the park’s management for an interview today. She said there is no comment and things are being handled.

WAFF also reached out to ADEM for an update. They said that they do not have the authority to close a portion of the creek down. Inspectors have been collecting additional samples today, those will help determine the impact of the leak.

They also said that as of now, no sanitary sewer has been observed in the creek. If it appears the mobile home park will be responsible for its removal.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.