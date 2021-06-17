Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

A horse is just a horse unless it has blue eyes

Pierre is over 50 years old
Pierre the horse
Pierre the horse(Ed Stallworth)
By Mike Dubberly
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Growing up, Ed Stallworth used to love watching shows and movies about cowboys. So once he got the means, he started looking to fulfill a childhood dream of owning a horse.

But when he was introduced to Pierre, little did he know how special a horse he was getting.

“He said I got one about 27-years old, almost 28. And he brought him up and I fell in love with him,” said Ed Stallworth, Pierre’s owner.

And how could he resist those baby blue eyes? Twenty-one years later, like a fine wine, Pierre has only gotten better with age. They don’t know Pierre’s exact age, but they estimate he’s well over 50 now and still lookin’ good.

“I’ve never had one this old in my practice. He’s just gentle, sweet, everybody loves him,” says equine veterinarian Barbara Benhart.

Well-known local equine vet Barbara Benhart has been treating horses for years and explains the native American lore surrounding the markings on Pierre.

“This is the medicine hat or war bonnet. And they were purported to bring good medicine and good luck,” she said. “And the ones with the pink and blues eyes were supposed to have special powers of safety for their riders and it was described as other-worldly mystic quality to them.”

Over the years the stables off Minor Parkway where Pierre is kept has sustained damage from two tornadoes with several horses injured. By not Pierre. He was in his stall unscathed.

And for Mr. Ed, Pierre has become a cowboy’s companion. At times, even being the leader of other horses he’s owned. So to Ed, there is no secret to Pierre’s longevity.

Pierre the horse
Pierre the horse(Ed Stallworth)
Pierre the horse
Pierre the horse(Ed Stallworth)

Ed Stallworth says, “I think it’s love.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill
Police on the scene of shooting investigation in Gurley
Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Gurley
Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
David Lee Horton and wife Taryn Horton.
Wife of Mueller Water Products shooting victim speaks out
Such-n-Such employee Addy Miller surprised when she was gifted with a car
A Such-n-Such Surprise: Restaurant employee surprised with car from owners, staff

Latest News

Dr. Ernest Eugene celebrates 105th birthday
Retired Oakwood professor’s secret to 105 years of life: Stay happy
A new sentence and trial was requested for Evan Miller's Lawrence County murder case
New sentence, trial requested in brutal Lawrence Co. murder case
Aaron Brown will now undergo a mental health evaluation
Decatur stabbing suspect to undergo mental evaluation
Michael Lee Dobbins (L) and David Lee Horton (R)
Families of two Mueller shooting victims make funeral arrangements
Win $529 for your child's college education
Win $529 for your child’s college education