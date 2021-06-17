Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Heat Moves Back In

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat gradually moving back in for your Thursday afternoon. Sunshine with a mix of a few clouds for the next several hours will help us climb into the middle to upper 80s for highs.

Another sunny day for the Valley with conditions staying dry until we move into the weekend.

The weekend is looking humid with rain moving in by Saturday and lasting through next week. Relief in the form of cooler temperatures will settle in next week though, so there’s the bad with the good.

Highs will linger in the 80s for the next 10 days with on and off showers in the extended forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
His mother says Daisy Lee was a daddy's girl.
Mueller Company shooting victim leaves behind two-year-old daughter, wife
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
Crews responded to an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur

Latest News

Temps warming
Sunny, hot Thursday with lower humidity continuing
WAFF's Thursday Morning Forecast
WAFF's Thursday Morning Forecast
Temps warming
Sunny and hot for Thursday with lower humidity continuing
The sunny, warm week continues
Sunny, warm week continues