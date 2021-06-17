Heat Moves Back In

Heat gradually moving back in for your Thursday afternoon. Sunshine with a mix of a few clouds for the next several hours will help us climb into the middle to upper 80s for highs.

Another sunny day for the Valley with conditions staying dry until we move into the weekend.

The weekend is looking humid with rain moving in by Saturday and lasting through next week. Relief in the form of cooler temperatures will settle in next week though, so there’s the bad with the good.

Highs will linger in the 80s for the next 10 days with on and off showers in the extended forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.