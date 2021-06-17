Deals
Hartselle pollice charge two men with burglary, looking for third suspect

Rodrico Files (L) and Marion Johnson (R)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are now in jail on burglary charges while a third suspect is still on the loose, according to Hartselle police.

Officers with the Hartselle Police Department responded to a burglary at Gilchrist Pharmacy around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning. A few hours later, Trinity police responded to a different pharmacy that was burglarized when they noticed a vehicle leaving.

The investigation led Trinity police to Marion Johnson, 33, and Rodrico Files, 32. Officers arrested the two men on charges of burglary, reckless endangerment and theft.

Police say there is a third suspect who they are still looking for.

