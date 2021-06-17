Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel
Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
Crews responded to an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur
His mother says Daisy Lee was a daddy's girl.
Mueller Company shooting victim leaves behind two-year-old daughter, wife

Latest News

The book, released in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, offered a...
Bolton feels 'vindication' that criminal probe into book dropped
The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued
The sunny, warm week continues
Sunny, warm week continues
What is Critical Race Theory?
Is Critical Race Theory taught in Alabama?