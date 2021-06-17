Families of two Mueller shooting victims make funeral arrangements

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families of the two victims who were killed in the Albertville Mueller shooting are working to put together memorial services for their loved ones.

Michael Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton, both from Boaz, were shot and killed while on their shift at the Mueller Company on June 15.

Dobbins’ family said they plan to have a private funeral service just for family members.

Funeral arrangements are also in the works for David Lee Horton.

David’s wife Taryn Horton said a private service will also be held for family and a public service will be held on Saturday in Albertville. It will be at the Fine arts Center in Albertville from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Casey Sampson is one of two victims who survived. He is still on a ventilator at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

According to his sister, he is responsive but doesn’t have any feeling from the chest down.

21- year old Isaac Byrd is also in Chattanooga at Erlanger Hospital.

He was shot four times and had surgery Wednesday to remove a bullet from his spine. He is expected to have another surgery later this week. We’re told he’s in stable condition.

WAFF 48 has reached out to Mueller to find out when employees will be returning to work.

We’ve also asked if employees are being paid and if funeral services for the victims will be paid for by the company.

We will update this story online and on-air when we hear back.

