Decatur Morgan County Chamber of Commerce announces next CEO

By Caroline Klapp
Updated: 41 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new CEO is stepping in to lead the River City’s Chamber of Commerce.

Brown, the current vice president of development says she is thrilled to have the opportunity.
Crystal Brown will take over as head of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce on July 1.

Current president and CEO, John Seymour has announced his retirement after 30 years of service.

Brown joined the chamber staff in 2012, but her roots go back much further.

She tells us she began volunteering for the chamber in 1999. She’s humbled and excited to get to work.

“We have to find ways to recruit people to the area from outside. So we’re working on that, and finding ways to do that. Obviously I’ve been working on residential development quite awhile. It’s important because right now there’s bidding wars on homes,” Brown said.

Brown says there are at least 450 homes under construction right now.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

