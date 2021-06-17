Crime of the Week: Battery Bandit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you help track down this battery thief?

Police say a guy wasn’t being neighborly when he walked onto someone’s property on Bayless Drive in Huntsville on May 28th.

Investigators tell WAFF he stole several things including the battery from the victim’s lawnmower! Do you know this battery bandit? If so, get ahold of the Crime Stoppers!

If you have a tip that leads to police to these suspects, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.