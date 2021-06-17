City leaders ask for community feedback on John Hunt Skatepark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville leaders want your feedback on the vision for the John Hunt Skatepark.

The second public input meeting begins Thursday at 6 p.m., according to leaders. The meeting will be a two-hour interactive broadcast.

Team Pain Skate Parks is the firm overseeing the project. President Tim Payne said he’s excited to help bring this skatepark to Huntsville, and he thinks the location is great.

“This needs to be an active recreational sports environment where there are people moving by,” he said.

Payne said on top of the park having skateboarding, it actually also serves another purpose.

“It can actually serve as an art element. The skatepark should look like art. It should have color concrete, different structural environment,” he said.

Payne also said he feels the park will attract more than just skateboarders. He said people who just want to watch may come too.

“Not only are you providing recreation for your local community you are bringing in people from other states to your community,” Payne said. “One thing that’s cool about skateboarding and BMX is you have teams that travel around going to contests and events and they will stop at the local skateparks and ride with the local people.”

According to city leaders, the skatepark will be built over three acres. The skatepark may tentatively open in late summer 2022.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $4 million, according to city leaders. The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville is helping to raise money for the skatepark. A $1 million dollar donation was also given by an anonymous donor.

