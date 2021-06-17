Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Alabama state offices closed Friday to mark Juneteenth

Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.
Alabama state employees will have Friday, June 18, 2021 off to mark Juneteenth.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has informed all state department heads that state offices will be closed Friday.

The decision comes hours after President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday, which will be observed annually on June 19.

Because that date falls on a Saturday in 2021, the observation will take place on Friday, June 18.

Ivey said with Biden’s signature making it a federal holiday, she is authorizing Friday as a state holiday, meaning state offices will be closed and state employees, other than in positions where it is essential to maintain personnel, will have the day off.

Those state employees who can’t take Friday off will be allowed a day off as soon as possible, the governor said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
His mother says Daisy Lee was a daddy's girl.
Mueller Company shooting victim leaves behind two-year-old daughter, wife
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel
Screenshot from security camera footage of lawsuit service
Rep. Mo Brooks, wife swear out trespassing warrant against man who served lawsuit at home
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
Crews responded to an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur

Latest News

Aaron Brown will now undergo a mental health evaluation
Aaron Brown will now undergo a mental health evaluation
Owens Cross Roads School
Owens Cross Roads students educated on safe pet interaction
Rodrico Files (L) and Marion Johnson (R)
Hartselle pollice charge two men with burglary, looking for third suspect
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (Bob Gathany/bgathany@al.com)
Rep. Mo Brooks explains “No” vote on Juneteenth holiday bill