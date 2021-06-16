Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Complex temporarily closes trails after storm damage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur was hit by the microburst on Saturday. This forced officials to close many of their roads and trails for the safety of the visitors.

Refuge manager Ricky Ingram says their are trees down across the complex. Ingram says the tree that fell on the office is the worst of the damage, it left holes in the roof and caused water damage inside the building.

Despite the damage, the majority of refuge roads are still open, and Ingram says they got lucky.

“We’re very fortunate no one’s hurt. As bad as this is it could have been a lot worse, if it went through the middle of the building it would have probably been totally destroyed. So, we’ll just have to get contractors come in and do some roof and raptor repairs and go from there,” said Ingram.

The trails around the visitors center will be back open Wednesday, but the Flint Creek trail will take a few more days cleanup.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.