Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville
Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway
Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel
Anthony Scott May manhunt underway
Search continues for man on the run in Madison County
Decatur Fire & Rescue on the scene of the explosion
Crews responded to an explosion on Beltline Road in Decatur
Police arrested, charged Aimee Hill following an apartment burglary
Police arrested, charged a woman following an apartment burglary in Florence

Latest News

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
State court blocks 2 scheduled executions in South Carolina
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6
Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun
A Nevada man accused of killing a 2-year-old grabs a gun from an officer during a police...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer's gun