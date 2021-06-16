Police charge man with murder following a stabbing at a Huntsville hotel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a death investigation is underway after one man died following an incident at a Huntsville hotel Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a scene at the Budgetel Inn on Memorial Parkway NW around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived along with HEMSI, 39-year-old Joe Harris with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where was later pronounced dead.

Police charged James Charles Williams, 50, with murder for the death of Harris. According to police, Williams turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex.

At this time, the motive behind the stabbing is still unknown.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.